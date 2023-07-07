Everything Taylor Swift touches turns into diamonds. Even her current tour, The Eras Tour, is on track to become one of the highest-grossing live music experiences. These accomplishments are certainly worth celebrating, but for the Grammy-winning singer, it’s truly all about making impactful songs. That’s at the core of Swift’s song “Castles Crumbling” with Paramore leader Hayley Williams.

Initially written for the entertainer’s 2010 album, Speak Now, the song was ultimately tucked away in Swift’s vault of goodies. Thanks to the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Verison), the song is finally seeing the light of day with a new recording. “Castles Crumbling” is a moment of reflection where the ladies examine their meteoric rise to fame and all of the pressures that come with this sudden spike in popularity.

As the pair sings, “And I feel like my castle’s crumbling down / And I watch all my bridges burn to the ground / And you don’t want to know me, I will just let you down / You don’t wanna know me now,” you can’t help but to turn your attention to Swift’s massive Swiftie army. While they’ve poured endless support into the musician, what would their divestment look like? According to Swift, it is all only as solid as sand.

While the track marks Swift and Williams’ first musical collaboration, they’ve maintained a longstanding friendship over the past decade. After Swift revealed that the song would make the album’s rerecording, Williams took to Instagram to pen a note to her friend, writing, “Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things. When Speak Now dropped, I bought my friend’s record (as you do!) and listened to the whole thing in my first car, sitting still in the driveway. It’s my favorite Taylor Swift album for so many reasons.”

Listen to the full song above.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Republic. Find more information here.

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.