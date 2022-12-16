In a new piece from Cosmopolitan today, it details the lengths that Taylor Swift fans with disabilities are having to go just to get ADA-compliant seats for The Eras Tour. Between trading with people online and spending hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, the demand that was already extreme is even higher.

“Like many people I’m hoping to snag tickets to Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour. However, unlike many people I am trying to ensure that I can get accessible seating so that I can bring my daughters, one of whom is a wheelchair user, to the concert,” Amy Webb, an author featured in the article, first wrote on Instagram.

As many other fans in the piece pointed out, they struggled even more to find tickets via the standard Ticketmaster channel… And for reasonable resale prices as well. Primarily, because fans (and scammers) are buying up any tickets they can find, including those that would typically be set for concertgoers with disabilities.

“There’s always just this inherent base discrimination that, no matter how much money I can even afford to spend, I’ll never be able to get to the front. I’ll never be able to get to the goal line or the floor seats,” another fan told the publication. “I know for a fact no matter what, as a father, I can never take my son or my wife to go see somebody front row in most of these venues because they don’t offer that.”

