Taylor Swift fans got a preview of her re-recorded albums back in December when a snippet of “Love Story” popped up in a Ryan Reynolds-helmed Match ad. Now she’s ready to release the song, as she revealed this morning that she is dropping it at midnight tonight.

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song “Love Story” at midnight! She tells @GMA she has re-recorded her entire “Fearless” album and gives us a sneak peek at the new cover! 💛💛 #TaylorSwiftOnGMA https://t.co/UQUu2QuE6O pic.twitter.com/8ZvZBmvgiR — Good Morning America 💛💛 (@GMA) February 11, 2021

In a video she shared with Good Morning America today, Swift also noted that she finished re-recording all of Fearless and that it will be released soon: “Good morning, America, it’s Taylor. I’m so excited to share with you that tonight at midnight, I’ll be putting out my version of my song ‘Love Story,’ which was originally on my album Fearless. I’ve now finished re-recording all of Fearless, which will be coming out soon. My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I’ve decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album, but I’ve now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it. The full picture.”

She also shared a note on social media, in which she revealed that the new edition of the album is called Fearless (Taylor’s Version):

“when i think bAck on the fearless album and all that you turned it into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face. this was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed. so before i say anything else, let me just say that it was a real honor to get to be a teenager alongside you. and for those of you i’ve come to know more recently than 2008, i am ecstatic that i’ll get to exPerience a bit of that feeling with you in the very near future. now that i can fully appreciate it in its whimsical, effervescent, chaotic entirety. fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth. it was the diaRy of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the faIrytale ending she’d been shown in the movies. i’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of fearless is done and will be with you soon. it’s called fearless (taylor’s version) and it includes 26 songs. i’ve spoken a lot about why i’m remaking my first six albums, but the way i’ve chosen to do this will hopefuLy help illuminate where i’m coming from. artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work. for example, only i know which songs i wrote that almost made the fearless album. songs i absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don’t want too many breakup songs, don’t want too maNy down tempo songs, can’t fit that many songs on a physical cd). those reasons seem unnecessary now. i’ve decIded i want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my fearless album. that’s why i’ve chosen to include 6 never before released songs on my version of this album. written when i was betweeN the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind. this process has been more fulfilling and emoTional than i could’ve imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all of my music. i Hope you’ll like this first outing as much as i liked traveling back in time to recreate it. love story (taylor’s version) will be out tonight. sincerely and fearlessly, taylor.”

Fans quickly noticed that Swift’s message includes a lot of oddly capitalized letters and pointed out that those spell out “APRIL NINTH,” which strongly suggests the release date of Fearless (Taylor’s Version). It’s also worth pointing out that the digits of April 9 (4 and 9) add up to 13, a number that has popped up a lot over the course of Swift’s career.

Check out Swift’s note below, which also reveals the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) cover art, as well as the album tracklist.

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

1. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

2. “Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)”

3. “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)”

4. “Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)”

5. “White Horse (Taylor’s Version)”

6. “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)”

7. “Breathe (Feat. Colbie Caillat) (Taylor’s Version)”

8. “Tell Me Why (Taylor’s Version)”

9. “You’re Not Sorry (Taylor’s Version)”

10. “The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)”

11. “Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)”

12. “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”

13. “Change (Taylor’s Version)”

14. “Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)”

15. “Untouchable (Taylor’s Version)”

16. “Forever & Always (Piano Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

17. “Come In With The Rain (Taylor’s Version)”

18. “Superstar (Taylor’s Version)”

19. “The Other Side Of The Door (Taylor’s Version)”

20. “Today Was A Fairytale (Taylor’s Version)”

21. “Bonus Track 1 (From The Vault)”

22. “Bonus Track 2 (From The Vault)”

23. “Bonus Track 3 (From The Vault)”

24. “Bonus Track 4 (From The Vault)”

25. “Bonus Track 5 (From The Vault)”

26. “Bonus Track 6 (From The Vault)”

