Even though she’s too young to know it, Gigi Hadid and Zayn’s newborn baby Khai already owns some priceless gifts. After giving birth in September, Hadid was showered in gifts from celebrities from across the world, including Donatella Versace. Even Taylor Swift sent little Khai a gift, and she made sure to include a personal touch in it.

Hadid recently revealed Swift’s special gift in a cover interview for Vogue. The model said that Swift sent her baby a handmade teddy bear, which was sewn out of fabric from one of the singer’s old dresses. “It’s misshapen, and she called it Ugly Bear,” Hadid said about the gift, mentioning that Swift also had one just like it when she was a little girl.

In other Swift news, the singer may be facing a copyright infringement lawsuit over her recent album Evermore. Apparently, there’s a fantasy amusement park based in Pleasant Grove, Utah which boasts the name same — and they weren’t happy about the title of Swift’s LP. While the lawsuit was filed against Swift months after the album’s release, Evermore Park’s director of human resources claims that several Swift fans asked if there was a connection. Swift’s team has responded to the lawsuit, saying it’s “inconceivable” that Swift pulled the title from the theme park