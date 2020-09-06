Taylor Swift has spent the last month and a half sitting atop the Billboard album charts and it doesn’t look like the singer will be leaving the top spot any time soon as Folklore goes No. 1 once again for the sixth straight week. After pulling in 846,000 equivalent album units for its first week on the Billboard albums chart, Taylor has consistently tallied enough sales week after week to keep the No. 1 position while reaching a number of milestones along the way.

Tallying 90,000 equivalent album units for her sixth week at No. 1, Taylor ties Whitney Houston for the most weeks spent atop the charts among female artists in a career with 46. Folklore has also notched the most weeks at No. 1 in 2020, passing Lil Baby’s My Turn which previously had the record with five. Other milestones for the album include the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s 2016 album, Views, and the most weeks at No. 1 by any non-R&B/hip-hop album or an album by a woman since Adele’s 2015 album, 25.

Looking further down the charts, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon comes in at No. 2, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die stays put at No. 3, Metallica grabs their 11th top-10 album with S&M2 coming in at No. 4, and Katy Perry’s new album, Smile, debuts at No. 5.

(via Billboard)