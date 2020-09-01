All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some high-profile collaborations. Groundbreaking K-pop group Blackpink joined forces with Selena Gomez for a sweet tune, Calvin Harris tapped The Weeknd to lend his ascending vocals on a track, and Dua Lipa shared a revved-up album of remixes featuring some big-name musicians. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Blackpink — “Ice Cream” Feat Selena Gomez With one of today’s biggest K-pop groups teaming up with a pop star, it’s sure to make Uproxx’s best new pop list. After weeks of teasing the collaboration, Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s sugary-sweet single “Ice Cream” debuted. The singers consistently switched off verses, half-singing and half-rapping lyrics that implore their sweethearts to indulge in their goodies. Calvin Harris — “Over Now” Feat. The Weeknd The Weeknd has had a an immensely busy year thus far. The singer released his simmering album After Hours back in March and was just awarded a VMA this Sunday where he gave a passionate speech about police brutality. This week, the singer also linked up with major DJ Calvin Harris for the revved-up track “Over Now,” which boasts funk-forward production under The Weeknd’s soaring vocals.

Dua Lipa — “Physical (Mark Ronson Remix)” Feat. Gwen Stefani While Dua Lipa’s sophomore record Future Nostalgia debuted only a few months ago, the singer decided to offer fans the perfect soundtrack of remixes to accompany living room dance parties. Tapping The Blessed Madonna, Mark Ronson, and the iconic Gwen Stefani, the musicians breathed new life into Lipa’s hit track “Physical” as part of the remix record Club Future Nostalgia. Disclosure — “Birthday” Feat. Kehlani and Syd Disclosure signaled a new era of music earlier this year after the UK duo dropped a new song every day for five days in a row. Finally, Disclosure’s anticipated full-length third album Energy is here, and with it arrived the slow-burning Kehlani collaboration “Birthday.” Over a sparkling beat, Kehlani wonders if she’s crossing the line with an ex-lover on the buoyant single.

Katy Perry — “Cry About It Later” This week was a big one for Katy Perry. Not only did the singer drop her new album Smile, but she also welcomed a baby girl with Orlando Bloom. While much of the album saw Perry moving towards empowering ballads, “Cry About It Later” artfully combined thoughtful lyrics with a thumping beat. Chloe Lilac — “Miss You” Feat. Kota The Friend Brooklyn-based singer Chloe Lilac shared her sophomore EP Douchebag this week after previewing the effort with a handful of strong singles. Teaming up with Kota The Friend, Lilac shared the kiss-off track “Miss You” on her EP, melting together her husky vocal delivery and wavering, earworm instrumentals. “These songs on my EP are about empowering myself and my listeners to give them strength to manifest confidence,” she said in a statement.

PVRIS — “Use Me” Feat. 070 Shake This week, PVRIS released their anticipated third record Use Me. The project arrived with the fluttering title track, a brand-new collaboration with buzzing artist 070 Shake. With the album’s debut, PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn said she “fulfilled my own vision of what a role model should be.” JoJo — “Lonely Hearts” Feat. Demi Lovato JoJo’s Good To Know deluxe album dropped this week and though the singer removed Tory Lanez from the project following the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, Demi Lovato’s “Lonely Hearts” feature still shines bright. Over a sultry beat, the two singers harmonize their soaring voices while reflecting on life as single women.