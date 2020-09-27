There were a few weeks when Taylor Swift’s eighth album Folklore did not sit atop the Billboard album charts. When it landed, it went straight to number one, selling a massive 846,000 units in first week. There it sat for the next six weeks, the most for any album since Drake’s 2016 album Views. But now, after surrendering the title to others over the last three weeks, Folklore is back to the top of the charts.

The album’s return to No. 1 is thanks to 87,000 equivalent album units, with 56,000 of those being albums sales and 30,000 being streaming equivalent album units. This gives her the most overall weeks at No. 1 in a career among female artists, which is to say 47. Earlier this month she tied Whitney Houston at 46 weeks, which she has now passed. It also gives her the fifth most weeks atop the charts for any artist behind only The Beatles (132), Elvis Presley (67), Garth Brooks (52), and Michael Jackson (51).

Elsewhere on the top five, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon came in at No. 2, with 75,000 units, Alicia Keys’ ALICIA placed No. 4, and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die scored No. 5.

The new entries into the top ten of are Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta’s Code Red at No. 6, Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now, Part 1 at No. 7, and Lil Tecca’s Virgo World at No. 10.

