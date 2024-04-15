Ryan Gosling said goodbye to Ken, his horse- and patriarchy-loving character from Barbie, on SNL over the weekend. But he said hello to his favorite Taylor Swift song. During his monologue, Gosling performed a parody of Swift’s masterpiece, “All Too Well,” with help from The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt.

“Cause here we are again on that technicolor beach / I didn’t win the Oscar, it was just out of reach / I was there, bleach blond hair / Now it’s time to wish fit Ken farewell,” Gosling (who cries to the 10-minute version of the song in The Fall Guy trailer) sang, while Blunt — sticking up for the -enheimer part of Barbenheimer — added, “Father of the Atom Bomb / And a bottle of Jack / I usеd to be the alcoholic wife of a dudе in a hat.”

Gosling and Blunt clearly loved it, and so did Taylor Swift herself.

“All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING,” she wrote on Twitter, along with a pair of hand hearts and clapping emojis. That explains why Travis Kelce was lifting Taylor in the air at Coachella: she was trying to get a decent signal to send this tweet.

All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING 🫶🫶👏👏 https://t.co/yMo9dhbOFN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 15, 2024

You know who was also a fan? The official Albert Einstein Instagram account.

You can watch Gosling’s SNL monologue below: