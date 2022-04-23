If there’s anyone who knows how to move vinyl, it’s Taylor Swift. She’s set many different records in her time as one of the most successful pop stars in the world, but last year, pressings of both folklore and evermore went on to set all-time records for how much vinyl was sold. This led to her being crowned as the first-ever “Record Store Day global ambassador,” and plenty of local shops wanted to show their love for her support of them on this music lover’s holiday.

One in particular, Grimey’s in Nashville, went all in on Swiftie fever, with a giant mural of Taylor as the RSD ambassador.

And though she’s not back to posting as much as she used to on her own social media channels, Taylor obviously had to weigh in on the sweet gesture. “Thanks Grimey’s for this mural, I am overwhelmed,” she wrote in an Instagram story post today. “HAPPY RECORD STORE DAY. Honored to be this year’s global ambassador and glad we get to celebrate these sacred and important places now more than ever.”

She also shared info on her own RSD exclusive, available only in stores. “Limited quantities of “The Lakes” & “The Lakes (Original Version)” on 7-inch clear vinyl available exclusively at your local participating record stores.



For those who haven’t been following the album cycle with interest, “The Lakes” is a bonus track off folklore, and the 7-inch is pretty limited, so get to a store today and snag a copy if that piques your interest.