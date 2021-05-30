After Taylor Swift’s Folklore swept in last summer to dominate 2020, and ended picking up the Grammy for Album Of The Year at the ceremony a few months ago, it seemed like her stranglehold on the industry might finally be rescinding, leaving room for her acolytes like Olivia Rodrigo to shine when it comes to record-breaking pop. But they’d be wrong — and forgetting about one little thing. Folklore wasn’t even the only album Taylor released while the rest of us were just barely keeping afloat during quarantine. Her second 2020 record, Evermore, came out right before Christmas, and it seems like that timing might have something to do with that album’s latest record-breaking feat.

.@taylorswift13's 'evermore' is on pace to break the record for biggest vinyl sales week for any album in Nielsen history (80-100K). — chart data (@chartdata) May 29, 2021

According to the Twitter account for industry monitor, Chart Data, Evermore is on pace to break the all-time record for most vinyl sold in a week, with between 80,000-100,000. Is that fans who are just now getting the album in the mail? Buying extra copies for their friends to stream all summer? Is it Olivia fans realizing they need to check back in on the woman who inspired their fav? No, truthfully this is the first weekend where the album has been available on vinyl in stores, and perhaps the pre-orders are counted in that whopping number, too. Given this impressive introduction, Evermore just became the next album on the docket to rack up accolades for Tay. Odds are, this album’s story has only just begun.