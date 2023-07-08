Taylor Swift warned at the start of her first night in Kansas City on The Eras Tour that she had some surprises in store — and she truly did. As it was the first show since the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) yesterday, she centered the treats for the crowd around that.

The show started off as two of Swift’s Valentine’s Day co-stars, Taylor Lautner and Jennifer Garner, were spotted at the show. This raised some fan theories about why they were there, including joining Swift on stage or a surprise video.

While Swift usually performs “Enchanted” during the Speak Now segment of the set, she added “Long Live (Taylor’s Version)” tonight. Not only that, but she debuted a new dress and brought back her famous blue koi fish guitar.

And, as it turns out, the Swifties were right. Swift premiered the music video for her vault track, “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version),” during the surprise song segment — and Taylor Lautner and Joey King (who originally appeared in the “Mean” music video) joined her on a rescue mission in the visuals.

While Swift had been rumored to have been working with Lautner and King a few months earlier, nothing could have prepared fans for this — as cheers roared over the livestreams. The two co-stars then joined Swift on the stage, as Lautner walked out by doing some gymnastics tricks.