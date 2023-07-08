Taylor Swift warned at the start of her first night in Kansas City on The Eras Tour that she had some surprises in store — and she truly did. As it was the first show since the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) yesterday, she centered the treats for the crowd around that.
The show started off as two of Swift’s Valentine’s Day co-stars, Taylor Lautner and Jennifer Garner, were spotted at the show. This raised some fan theories about why they were there, including joining Swift on stage or a surprise video.
While Swift usually performs “Enchanted” during the Speak Now segment of the set, she added “Long Live (Taylor’s Version)” tonight. Not only that, but she debuted a new dress and brought back her famous blue koi fish guitar.
And, as it turns out, the Swifties were right. Swift premiered the music video for her vault track, “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version),” during the surprise song segment — and Taylor Lautner and Joey King (who originally appeared in the “Mean” music video) joined her on a rescue mission in the visuals.
JOEY KING AND TAYLOR LAUTNER SAVE SPEAK NOW ARM LYRIC TAYLOR FROM THE VAULT HELLO #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/GwMp9eaDsj
While Swift had been rumored to have been working with Lautner and King a few months earlier, nothing could have prepared fans for this — as cheers roared over the livestreams. The two co-stars then joined Swift on the stage, as Lautner walked out by doing some gymnastics tricks.
“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift said.
WHO LET SHARKBOY ON STAGE #KCTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/jom8nENDSn
“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video. He and his wife have become some of my closest friends and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”… pic.twitter.com/NBA0TjNa02
Taylor Swift’s “I Can See You” music video is set to premiere at 1 a.m. ET. Until then, check out some previews of it above as well.