Yesterday, Taylor Swift announced 14 new shows for the European leg of The Eras Tour next year, and she’s bringing with Paramore along. However, other places want her, too — like Canada.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied to the “Anti-Hero” singer’s tweet about the tour announcement with an invitation: “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

This follows a whole string of Swift being celebrated by cities in the United States on her tour stops. In Tampa, Florida, she was made honorary mayor for a day and given a key to the city. In Arlington, Texas, a road was temporary renamed as Taylor Swift Way. Glendale, Arizona temporarily renamed itself to Swift City.

“Arlington is participating in a friendly competition with other U.S. cities hosting The Eras Tour to demonstrate its ‘Reputation’ as one of Swift’s biggest fans,” Arlington’s statement read. “We don’t have any ‘Bad Blood’ with Las Vegas, which recently lit its Gateway Arches in colors that correspond with Swift’s various musical eras, but never in our ‘Wildest Dreams’ would we go so far as to ‘Change’ Arlington’s name as our friends in Glendale, Ariz., did when it rebranded as Swift City.”