After some speculation in recent months, earlier in May, Taylor Swift officially announced that her next re-recorded album will be Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The album notably includes some lyrics believed to be about Swift’s exes, including Taylor Lautner on “Back To December.” He’s not feeling worried… at least not for himself.

In an interview with Today.com, Lautner was asked about how he’s feeling when it comes to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and after a laugh, he said, “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.”

“John,” of course, refers to John Mayer, who is likely the titular ex in the Speak Now highlight “Dear John.”

This morning, Lautner’s wife, also named Taylor Lautner (but she goes by Tay), even shared a video of her husband getting down on his knees to pray. The video is set to Swift’s “Dear John” and is captioned, “#prayforjohn.”

Tay, by the way, is actually a big Speak Now fan, saying recently, “Speak Now is one of the best albums of all time. The lyrics are insane.”

Meanwhile, Mayer recently made an admission about his own “Paper Doll,” which is supposedly inspired by Swift. On stage, he said, “I wonder if people don’t like it because it sounds a little pissed off. I don’t really like ‘pissed off’ as a song. I think it was more… I think there is something about it that’s a little bitchy. I try not to give bitchiness in the song, and then it happens sometimes.”