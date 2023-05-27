Taylor Swift and Ice Spice nearly broke the internet with the announcement of their collaboration on the “Karma” remix. Now, the two have shared the video for their dreamy collaboration.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Swift appears in a colorful wonderland in the pages of a magical pop-up book. As the lyrics tell, Swift is seen dancing happily as she keeps her “side of the street clean.”

During her verse, Ice is seen sitting front and center of a clamshell, in the fashion of a brilliant pearl.

The two then set sail across a beautiful river, climb stairs reaching the top of the clouds, all the while, living the peaceful, happy lives they’ve earned.

While the collaboration has left fans divided, both Ice and her frequent collaborator, producer RiotUSA have had nothing but positive things to say about Swift and the collaborative experience. Upon the premiere of the video last night (May 26), RiotUSA shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.

“Keeping this a secret for months has been so hard but i just wanna say thank you @taylorswift @icespice for allowing me to join y’all world and create with you guys,” he said in the post’s caption. “this experience has been one to remember 4life”

He continued, thanking Swift for her generosity throughout the whole creative process.

“Taylor is the realest: fun fact she even got me cookies at the videoshoot cause she remembered i mentioned it in the studio,” he said.

You can see the “Karma” video above.