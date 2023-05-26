Taylor Swift‘s Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) is out today. This new version of the album includes “Hits Different,” “Snow On The Beach” with more Lana Del Rey, and a “Karma” remix with Ice Spice.

In a new chat with Spotify, the “Anti-Hero” singer discussed how the unexpected collaboration with the “Munch” rapper happened. She reveals that she had been “listening to Ice Spice constantly” to prepare for The Eras Tour and calls Ice her “new favorite artist.”

She said:

“Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things. She reached out through her team just kind of saying, ‘Hey, you know, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor since she was a little kid. We’d love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.’ And I had been listening to her nonstop like getting ready for my tour I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly. So I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you want to do your version of ‘Karma’? Do you relate to this? And so she jumped in headfirst and getting to know her has been so special because I’m blown away by her. She is — in my opinion — she is the one to watch. Just watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career — she’s like my new favorite artist and I’m so honored that she’s on the song. So, yeah, what a joy!”

It’s been a big past few days in terms of Ice Spice linking up with legends, as she’s also teaming up with Nicki Minaj for a new version of “Barbie Girl.”