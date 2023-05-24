How can she lose if she’s already chose? Following the release of her “Princess Diana” remix with Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice seems to be collecting A-list collaborators like Infinity Stones. Her latest collab comes in the form of a remix to “Karma,” the latest single from Taylor Swift‘s 10th studio album, Midnights.

Swift herself took to social media today (May 24) to confirm the news. The “Karma” remix will arrive this Friday, along with a special edition of Midnights called Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition).

“I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” said Swift in her Instagram post’s caption. “So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album.”

Additionally, Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) will feature a new version of “Snow On The Beach,” with more vocals from Lana Del Rey, as well as the song “Hits Different,” which was previously only available on the Target CD edition of Midnights.

Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) is out 5/26 via Republic. Find more information here.