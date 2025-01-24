The Michael Jackson biopic has seemingly hit another snag in its release timeline. Exactly one year, the first images of Michael were shared. To the excitement of the late “Smooth Criminal” singer’s fans his nephew Jaafar Jackson landed the lead role. However, every update since has left supporters on edge about the film’s future.

According to Matt Belloni’s Puck newsletter, the Michael Jackson biopic is in jeopardy after a paperwork for a misconduct settlement resurfaced.

In the newsletter, Belloni claims “producers are scrambling” to make decision about the movie’s ending. Based on Belloni’s report, Michael’s final act rehashing the 1993 child sexual abuse scandal and lawsuit filed by Evan Chandler (on behalf of his then 13-year-old son Jordan).

However, due to the out-of-court settlement with the Chandlers, it can not be included in Michael. “Years before signing off on the Michael movie with the Chandlers featured in the script, Jackson’s team agreed they would never include the family in any such movie,” said a source.

Given the film’s supposed $150 million budget, the studio reportedly is not open to any rewrite or reshoot to have it removed. At this time, Jackson’s estate nor has anyone involved in the production has released a statement regarding the report.