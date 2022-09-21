Taylor Swift has dropped a number of teasers ahead of her tenth studio album Midnights. In an uploaded Instagram video from last Friday (September 16), Swift takes fans through a fast-paced behind-the-scenes view of her recording process, with a number of surprise guests. “The making of midnights,” the caption reads.

Swift is shown first playing the piano, enjoying the snow, and hanging out with her cat Benji, before she starts showing some notable collaborators. Jack Antonoff appears in the video, as the two jam out together in a kitchen. Antonoff has produced on every one of Swift’s albums since 1989.

There is also a mystery figure in the video, which fans have wondered about, since their face isn’t in frame. They are wearing a sash that reads “Birthday” and Swift’s shirt matches what she wore to Antonoff’s March birthday party, where photos surfaced of Lana Del Rey with them too. However, Antonoff was wearing a different top than whoever is included on the making of Midnights video.

This one is more difficult because it seems like the same night (suspected for Jack’s birthday on 31st march) that is not Jack’s shirt @louberry_lane pointed out Jack doesn’t wear watches and that’s not his type of shirt. I think it could be Joe? 21st Feb is his birthday pic.twitter.com/DcJffS65Nm — Dr Becca (Swiftologist ✨🍷) (@winterswiftie89) September 16, 2022

So, who is the mystery person? While Swift had worked with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn as a co-writer on Folklore and Evermore, the fans have ruled him out as well. There are some theories that it might be her brother, Austin, who is contributing to the album’s production. Adding credit to the theory, the song Swift used for the video was Niceboy Ed’s “Life You Lead,” which was relatively unheard of prior to her selecting it. Many believe that it might be Austin’s song, just under a pseudonym.

those don't look like joes hands i think it's austin (march 11 bday) — sophia ✨ (@lovr_23) September 16, 2022

One thing is seemingly clear, though, that Antonoff will once again play a significant part on Swift’s upcoming album.

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.