Taylor Swift shocked the world when she surprise announced her forthcoming album Midnights at the end of the MTV Video Music Awards. On top of the fact that the pop star wasn’t expected to be at the show, she has spent the last few years releasing new recordings of her old albums due to a legal conflict with Scooter Braun. With Midnights set to release on October 21, the 32-year-old is now inviting listeners to view a glimpse of her album-making process.

📲| @TaylorSwift13 has posted a new tiktok! "The making of Midnights 🌌"pic.twitter.com/uEVLedE3jk — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 16, 2022

In a TikTok posted by a Taylor Swift fan account on Twitter, the “Blank Space” artist can be found playing piano, walking through the snow, spending time with her cat, recording vocals, and drinking wine. The West Reading artist smiles a lot throughout the video, which is refreshing to see in spite of all she has endured over the last few years.

Midnights is 13 songs long and set to be a very personal offering from Swift. She shared a message along with the album’s cover art a few weeks back, saying “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … We’ll meet ourselves.”

Check out a glimpse of the album-making process for Midnights above.

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.