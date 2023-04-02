Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is undoubtedly the hottest ticket in the nation, no matter where it plants its roots. Whether it’s the impressive three-plus hour set, the epic fan outfits, or the video footage uploaded to TikTok following each performance, Swifties (both celebrities and non-celebrities) are having the time of their lives.

During the tour’s latest stop, singer and actress Selena Gomez was sure to show her “industry bestie” love by not only attending the show but bringing her younger sister Gracie Teefey along with her. Gracie is no stranger to the spotlight, having attended several high-profile events with her sister in the past, most recently the Golden Globe Awards. Her adorable brief stage side intermission during the show for an adorable gift exchange was a walk in the park for her.

Dressed in a fun purple halter top skater dress, Gracie was seen walking at the ground level surrounding the stage to hand the singer something during her performance. As Gracie got closer it appeared that she handed off a homemade friendship bracelet to the singer. In exchange for the heartfelt gift, Swift took off her hat to gift it to Gracie, to which she excitedly accepted and then returned to her seat.

Taylor Swift gives her “22” hat to Selena Gomez’s sister, Gracie, and Gracie gives Taylor a friendship bracelet in return. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6uyKVkbA4a — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 2, 2023

Gracie wasn’t the only kid to gift her with something. At another show, a 7-year-old fan wrote Swift a heartfelt letter.

Gomez tried to keep a pretty love profile during the show. But she was sure to follow the theme of the show, dressing as 2020 Swift, sporting the cardigan from the singer’s Folklore album cover.