Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Reported Breakup Stemmed From Exiting The ‘Safe Bubble’ They Fell In Love In

An otherwise perfectly good weekend was ruined when Entertainment Tonight exclusively reported that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up after six-plus years together.

Neither Swift nor Alwyn have publicly addressed whether there’s validity to their updated relationship status, but People published a new report on Monday, April 10, with more insight into what could have gone wrong.

The reported breakup happened “a few weeks ago,” and an unnamed source described as close to Alwyn and Swift told the publication their split was “largely caused” by “differences in their personalities” because they “weren’t the right fit for one another.”

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the source said, additionally noting, “They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation. Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble.”