Taylor Swift isn’t a stranger to generating headlines, especially since last fall and especially since the start of her Eras Tour on March 17. Most recently, Swift dominated this weekend’s news cycle because she and Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of roughly six years, have reportedly split.

And because fans were beside themselves processing even the possibility that Alwyn and Swift are no longer, rumors that Swift was possibly filming another music video in Liverpool flew relatively under the radar — emphasis on “relatively,” seeing as Swift can’t do anything without someone noticing something.

According to the Liverpool Echo, “Swift was understood to have flown out of Liverpool today [April 9] having spent several days in the city apparently filming a music video. The 33-year-old singer is believed to have jetted into Liverpool John Lennon Airport last week during a short break in her The Eras Tour.”

The newspaper provided anecdotal evidence:

“There have been several sightings reported by fans over the past few days, with some claiming they spotted Swift at the Cunard Building, on the Pier Head. Roads in the area were closed on Saturday, April 8 with filming equipment and vehicles spotted outside the historic Cunard Building. One fan theory is that Swift was in the city to film a Batman-themed music video, inspired by The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, which was filmed largely in Liverpool. Liverpool-based Taylor fans took to Twitter to share their feelings on the matter. User @nicotinemoon said: ‘Can’t believe Taylor swift was in Liverpool literally a half an hour walk from me last night.'”

Taylor Swift spotted filming a new music video in the UK. pic.twitter.com/JMcBk1YN1H — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 9, 2023

Interesting night at the Cunard Building in liverpool. Boom smash and grab, new Taylor swift video.she was with Joey Kingl was in the uk on the QT as split from her fella, pic cred activate digital @taylorswift13 @JoeyKingWeb @DEADLINE @THR @ABC @nytimes #hollywoodgoss pic.twitter.com/HHSeqAHKtL — Dave The Pap (@DaveThePapLpool) April 9, 2023

Props used by @taylorswift13 in a recent secret project filmed in Liverpool, UK! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/tJTxtnunyu — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) April 9, 2023

Taylor’s Piano from Speak Now Tour has been seen at Liverpool, UK! 👀 📸: @GettyVIP pic.twitter.com/DZbLUyKquE — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) April 9, 2023

The Sun separately reported that Joey King “was also on set.” King starred in Swift’s”Mean” video over a decade ago and has since starred in the likes of The Kissing Booth franchise, The Act, and Bullet Train.