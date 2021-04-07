A few days ago, Taylor Swift presented her fans with a cryptic video, challenging them to decode the hidden meaning in it. Swifties didn’t take long to figure out what was going on and quickly got the list of bonus “From The Vault” songs that will appear on Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Now, with no advance warning, she has released one of them today, “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Swift shared the track on Twitter, writing, “Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.'”

Now, two of the six “From The Vault” songs have been released, as Swift previously shared the Maren Morris-featuring “You All Over Me.” As fans figured out and Swift later confirmed, Keith Urban features on another track, “That’s When.” Swift wrote, “I’m really honored that @KeithUrban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness.”

Listen to “Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” above.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out 4/9 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.