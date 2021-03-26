Next month, Taylor Swift will release her first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version). While fan’s may have only expected new recordings of the songs from the singer’s sophomore album, the tracklist for the upcoming project revealed six new additions, each dubbed with “From The Vault” in its title. Swift shared one of the songs from the vault, “You All Over Me” with Maren Morris, who delivers background vocals on the song. The new track also comes with production from Folklore and Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner.

In a post on Instagram, which announced the “You All Over Me” track, Swift spoke about the “From The Vault” songs. “One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” she said. “You All Over Me” is the second single Swift shared ahead of the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The first was “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” which she dropped last month. She’s also teased a new recording of 1989‘s “Wildest Dreams” through a trailer for Spirit Untamed.

The new song comes after Swift took home a Grammy award for Album Of The Year thanks to Folklore, which was one of the best-selling albums of 2020.

You can listen to “You All Over Me” above.