There’s no bad blood between Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. In fact, rumor says the two chart-topping musicians have secretly been hashing out some creative ideas in the studio. If you are a true Swiftie, it could be easy to dismiss these online whispers considering Kendrick had to re-record his “Bad Blood” verse for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

But according to DJ Snake, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar sneaking around in the studio in connection to a new track. During a sit down (viewable here), DJ Snake found joy in leaking the news, saying: “World premiere.”

Given that interview was conducted in French, the English translation is a bit muddy. French-speaking Swifties say that DJ Snake declared Taylor Swift recorded a guest verse for Kendrick Lamar’s supposed upcoming album. While others argued that DJ Snake actually said that it is Kendrick who recorded a feature for Taylor Swift’s new body of work. Either way, if the rumor is indeed true, fans are eager to hear what they’ve cooked up.

Back in 2014, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift came together for Swift’s fiery hit “Bad Blood.” The song proved to be a smash for both artists. “Bad Blood” became Swift’s fourth No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and Kendrick’s first career No. 1. Now, supporters are curious to see if they can do it again.