Is Kendrick Lamar On Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’?

In June 2015, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their “Bad Blood” remix during Swift’s 1989 era. Eight-plus years later, the release of Swift’s latest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), proved there is no bad blood between Lamar and Swift whatsoever.

“Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life,” Swift posted this morning (October 27) to announce 1989 (Taylor’s Version) [Deluxe]. “I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him.”

Swift continued, “Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!,’ I smiled. The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me. I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition.”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) does not have any featured artists, only listing “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version).” Similar to Swift’s 2015 “Bad Blood” remix with Lamar releasing as a single outside of the official 1989 tracklist, “Bad Blood (Remix) (Taylor’s Version)” featuring Kendrick can only be found on 1989 (Taylor’s Version) [Deluxe].

Listen to it below.