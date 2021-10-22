This year alone, French mega-producer DJ Snake has already released the tracks “Selfish Love” with Selena Gomez and “Run It” with Rick Rosst and Rich Brian off of the Shang-Chi soundtrack. But the world is not enough for the man and his latest drop might be the most worldly yet.

On “SG”, DJ Snake united cross-cultural artists in, the Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Ozuna, Houston native Megan Thee Stallion, and K-Pop queen Lisa of Blackpink (who’s actually originally from Thailand). Ozuna drives the track vocally with his benevolent life of the party delivery. Meg pops in to slay a verse, as forward as ever, punctuating with, “I gotta get the head before I let you get the tail,” and then Lisa — who just last month released her debut solo album Lalisa — rounds-up the all-star appearances.

The grandiose music video directed by Colin Tilley, who has worked with DJ Snake a number of times, as well as Justin Bieber, Halsey, J Balvin, Post Malone, etc. The visual features the typical Latin trap video trope set in Miami with a luxury yacht, palm trees, fancy pools, and of course, the club.

Watch the video for “SG” above and check out DJ Snake’s upcoming tour dates below.

10/23/2021 — Las Vegas, NV @ EDC Las Vegas

10/28/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Tao

10/29/2021 — San Bernardino, CA @ Escape Halloween

10/30/2021 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zouk

10/31/2021 — Montreal, QC @ New City Gas

11/05/2021 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zouk

11/06/2021 — Cancun, Mexico @ Ozuna Festival

11/11/2021 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zouk

11/13/2021 — Leon, Mexico @ Festival Internacional del Glabo

12/16/2021 — Saudi Arabia @ Soundstorm Festival

12/28/2021 — New York, NY @ Marquee

12/29/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Academy

12/30/2021 — Denver, CO & Phoenix, AZ @ Decadence Festival

12/31/2021 — Dallas, TX @ Lights All Night Festival

01/01/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zouk

