Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers have at least two things in common: They both have passionate fan bases, and they’re both currently dating actors. (Swift also recruited Bridgers to feature on “Nothing New.”) Now, those actors are linking up: As part of Variety‘s new season of their “Actors On Actors” interview series, Joe Alwyn (aka Swift collaborator William Bowery) and Paul Mescal will sit down for a joint conversation.

ACTORS ON ACTORS

PAUL MESCAL + JOE ALWYN

DEC. 15 https://t.co/0NNC8NRYiM pic.twitter.com/0oFVrfwa6h — Variety (@Variety) December 5, 2022

Aside from that pair, also participating in the upcoming season are (per Variety) Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell, Laura Dern and Michelle Williams, Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence, Carey Mulligan and Margot Robbie, Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler, Austin Butler and Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson and Glen Powell, John Boyega and Letitia Wright, Ana de Armas and Eddie Redmayne, and Paul Dano and Brian Tyree Henry.

Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh offered a statement, saying, “We are thrilled to bring back ‘Actors On Actors’ for a 17th season, along with our biggest issue of Variety yet — and we can’t wait for readers to soon discover a one-of-its-kind portfolio by award-winning photographer Alexi Lubomirski. ‘Actors On Actors’ has become the most-watched awards season offering in publishing. We look forward to millions of viewers around the globe enjoying, and dissecting, this year’s incredible conversations.”

Back to Swift and Bridgers, though: Fans are trilled about this. Check out some reactions to Alwyn/Mescal below.

nothing new gender swap version https://t.co/h1wJ90uCwj — агнес (@agneslilac) December 5, 2022

the way that they are literally the boyfriends of twitter’s parasocial girlfriends https://t.co/aIgNP9OeCs — charlotte ⚭ (@KNEESOCK5) December 5, 2022

THIS IS FOR THE LESS THAN SANE GIRLIES https://t.co/ZFpAJbHmqX — fan account (@ivanjcsmine) December 5, 2022