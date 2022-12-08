Taylor Swift somehow has the time to become an ascending director in the thick of her world-beating pop star career. The Midnights songstress made her directorial debut with November 2021’s All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. The 15-minute video has racked up the awards this year and is up for Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammys. Swift shared a behind-the-scenes cut of All Too Well: The Short Film this morning (December 8), and she’s about to give fans another glimpse into her directorial mastermind.

Variety has announced that Swift and The Banshees Of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh will feature in the “Directors On Directors” interview series premiere next Monday, December 12, beginning at 11 a.m. PT across its channels.

Taylor Swift and Martin McDonagh will kick off Variety’s #DirectorsOnDirectors series. Their video discussing #AllTooWell and #TheBansheesOfInisherin premieres on Monday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. PT.https://t.co/dsffvCnwmD — Variety (@Variety) December 8, 2022

Announcing Variety's #DirectorsOnDirectors lineup: Taylor Swift + Martin McDonagh

James Cameron + Robert Rodriguez

Ryan Coogler + Gina Prince-Bythewood

Chinonye Chukwu + Tyler Perry

Sarah Polley + Francis Ford Coppola

Joe Kosinski + Rian Johnson

At the Tribeca Festival in June, Swift screened All Too Well: The Short Film and discussed her filmmaking ambitions. “It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature,” she said. “I don’t see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a crew that was relatively small. Just a really solid crew of people that I trusted.”

Swift also directed and wrote the videos for her Midnights standout tracks “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.”

Yesterday, she was named to The Hollywood Reporter‘s “2022 Women In Entertainment Power 100” list and asked who in Hollywood she’d trade places with. She chose Guillermo del Toro, lauding his diverse storytelling range” and “distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film.” Given Swift’s track record, it wouldn’t be wise to doubt that she could one day join del Toro as an Oscar winner.