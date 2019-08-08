Taylor Swift

The latest single from Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Lover is “You Need To Calm Down,” which very clearly demonstrates Swift’s support of the LGBTQ community. That is evidenced by the song’s video that features a bunch of LGBTQ celebrities, and by lyrics like, “You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace / And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate / ‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay.” Swift is on the cover of the upcoming September issue of Vogue, and in the profile, she explained why she has decided to be more vocal about her support of the LGBTQ community lately.

When asked about that, Swift answered, “Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male. I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of. It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world. It’s clickbait, and it’s a part of my life story, and it’s a part of my career arc.”

Swift also said that she first realized she needed to make her stance on the matter more publicly clear after Todrick Hall asked her a question: “Maybe a year or two ago, Todrick and I are in the car, and he asked me, ‘What would you do if your son was gay?’ […] The fact that he had to ask me… shocked me and made me realize that I had not made my position clear enough or loud enough. If my son was gay, he’d be gay. I don’t understand the question. […] If he was thinking that, I can’t imagine what my fans in the LGBTQ community might be thinking. It was kind of devastating to realize that I hadn’t been publicly clear about that.”

There are tidbits about Swift’s upcoming album Lover as well. She said of it, “There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

Read the full profile here.