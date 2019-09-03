Taylor Swift’s First-Week ‘Lover’ Sales Made Up Over A Quarter Of All US Album Sales That Week

Music News Editor
09.03.19

Getty Image

Just days after its release, Taylor Swift’s new album Lover was generating some eye-widening statistics. After one day, the album already had the most first-week sales of any album this year. After two days, it was the best-selling album in the US of the entire year. Naturally, then, this news isn’t surprising: Lover officially debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart dated September 7. Lover is her sixth No. 1 album.

This No. 1 spot comes thanks to 867,000 equivalent album units earned during the week ending August 29. 679,000 of those units came from album sales, which means that the following statement is fact: During its opening week, Lover accounted for 27 percent of all album sales in the US. Ultimately, Lover had the biggest overall week for an album since Swift’s Reputation in 2017.

All that said, Lover‘s first week actually doesn’t stack up to the opening frames of her previous few albums, as Lover is her first album in a while to not earn a million album units in its first week. Her four previous albums — Reputation, 2014’s 1989, 2012’s Red, and 2010’s Speak Now — all reached at least a million first-week units, with 1989 tallying up over 1,287 million sales in its first week.

Meanwhile, Swift also recently addressed fan theories about her song “London Boy,” debunking them at least in part.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSloverTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.27.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.26.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP