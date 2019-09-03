Taylor Swift Addresses Fan Theories About Her ‘London Boy’ Lyrics

Getty Image

Taylor Swift fans love formulating theories and making observations about her music, and they came up with something interesting over the past couple weeks. On her Lover standout “London Boy,” Swift name-drops a bunch of locations in and around London, and some folks realized that mapping the route describes forms the shape of a heart.

Some fans tossed some playful jabs at Swift, saying the route didn’t make sense navigationally, and that there’s no way she would be able to do it in one day. Others pointed out that perhaps the trek wasn’t intended to be a day trip at all. Now Swift herself has entered the conversation, and she agrees with the latter point.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 1, Swift said, “This is supposed to happen over the space of three years. Somebody told me, ‘They think you’re talking about one day,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, you’d never make it. You wouldn’t make it. You’d make it in three years!'”

The primary purpose of Swift’s visit to Radio 1 over the long holiday weekend was to perform a handful of songs, performing stripped-down versions of some of her songs before busting out a cover of Phil Collins’ “Can’t Stop Loving You.” Check that out here.