Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Video Is A Technicolor Tribute To Domestic Bliss

With the release of Taylor Swift‘s seventh album Lover just hours away, the singer has shared a final pre-release look at the album. The gorgeous, dizzyingly romantic title track was released last week, and now “Lover” has a beautiful video to match.

Directed by Drew Kirsch and Swift herself, the “Lover” visuals translate the song’s romantic guitar into bright, saturated colors. The video starts with a little girl peering into a snow globe, and a cool tracking shot reveals that Swift and her titular lover live inside the snow globe. The pair dance, laugh, and entertain in their technicolor dollhouse.

If this whole “snow globe” deal feels familiar, that’s probably because Swift has painted this picture before. In her 1989 track “You Are In Love,” Swift sings, “You two are dancing in a snow globe ’round and ’round.” Known to toss winks and references into her songs and visuals, Swift let fans know the 1989 nod was intentional. The singer tweeted the lyric in her announcement of the video.

And so it goes, you two are dancing in a snow globe round and round… The Lover music video is out now! https://t.co/wTViSunbi3 pic.twitter.com/mV0BXZ92QY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 22, 2019

From what we’ve heard so far, Lover is an eclectic mix of romantic anthems. Judging by “The Archer” and “Lover,” she seems to be throwing it back to the acoustic confessionalism of Red and Speak Now paired with the big pop sounds of 1989 and Reputation.

The wait for Lover is almost over. In the meantime, watch the video for “Lover” above.