Taylor Swift has shared another new track off her highly anticipated new album Lover.

To celebrate Lover coming out in exactly one month, Swift went on Instagram Live to share some updates with fans. Swift had teased deluxe editions of Lover the last time she was on Instagram Live, but this time she filled fans in on the details. She’ll be releasing four deluxe editions of her album, each with different physical packaging. In each edition, Swift will include real photocopied pages from diaries she has been keeping since she was 13 years old — covering everything from middle school lunches to Grammy nights. The deluxe editions are available to pre-order at Target now.

Swift also announced her new single, “The Archer.” The singer-songwriter has a tradition of making the fifth track of every album its emotional centerpiece — “All Too Well” off Red, “Delicate” off Reputation. “The Archer” was produced by Jack Antonoff, the super-producer behind some of the best tracks on 1989 and Reputation. Rather than making fans wait until midnight to hear it, Swift dropped the track on streaming platforms right when her Instagram Live chat ended.

I mean, it’s track five. It’s emotional, honest, and stunning. It sounds a little bit like “Young Enough” by Charly Bliss. The beat is driving and passionate, and Swift gets right up to the edge of catharsis while staying restrained. Swift is at her best when she’s opening her heart to her fans, and “The Archer” is the most vulnerable song we’ve heard off Lover so far.

Listen to “The Archer” above.