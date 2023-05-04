The 1975’s controversial singer Matty Healy loves pissing off the general public, whether he’s sucking a fan’s thumb or making offensive comments on a notorious podcast. Apparently, it’s quite possible that his next move to rile people up is by dating Taylor Swift, according to tabloid rumors.

Many publications have reported that the two are mingling, following Swift’s recent breakup with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. However, Jezebel have pointed out that Healy discussed the idea of dating Swift in 2016, saying it would be “emasculating” in an interview in an issue of the magazine Q.

Here’s what he said, via NME:

“So the one time I did have a flirtation with a girl it ends up going everywhere… I mean, I got on E! News and people were like, ‘Who’s Matt Healy?’ so that was cool. But I didn’t make a big deal out of it myself. It’s not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn’t Taylor Swift we wouldn’t be talking about her. She wasn’t a big impact on my life. It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift. […] And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘F*cking hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F*CK. THAT.’ That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”

As aforementioned, that quote comes from 2016, or before Healy ended his era of “being a f*cking asshole.”