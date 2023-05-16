taylor swift matty healy
Pop

Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Were Spotted At A Studio Together With So Many Stars, Including Kendrick Lamar And Florence Welch

Taylor Swift’s recent dating rumors with The 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy are officially in full swing. After news broke in The Sun, Healy then popped up at all three of Swift’s Nashville shows, which initially seemed to cement the headlines. He then continued to show up for her at the three Philly concerts the following weekend.

Now, the pictures just keep rolling in. Yesterday, Healy was spotted both heading and leaving the pop star’s apartment. However, it was the nighttime pics that really had fans talking. They had been at some sort of star-studded gathering at Electric Lady Studios, which seems to have included Kendrick Lamar, Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, and many more, as TMZ photos indicate.

Once it was over, Healy and Swift were photographed leaving together, marking their technical first public appearance as a suspected couple. (They had been spotted together holding hands at NYC’s Casa Cipriani days earlier, but it was a private members club, compared to being out and about.)

A new Twitter account dedicated to updating about the couple has also been having a blast with all their outings. “Matty’s letting her lead, walk out at her own pace with just a small touch on her back to show he’s still there. Sure beats being practically dragged into your car :),” they captioned, adding a little shade to Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn.

Check out the video of Swift and Healy leaving together above.

