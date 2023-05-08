Joe Alwyn is all but a distant memory after Taylor Swift’s three The Eras Tour shows in Nashville this weekend.

Following Alwyn and Swift’s reported breakup, which Entertainment Tonight first broke on April 8 and People contextualized days later, speculation has steadily been intensifying about with whom Swift has moved on. The 1975’s Matty Healy is the leader in the clubhouse after UK tabloid The Sun reported last week that Healy and Swift “are madly in love” and were “ready to go public with their romance” during Swift’s Nashville tour stop.

Healy was allegedly spotted at The Eras Tour in Nashville on Friday night, May 5, and he joined Phoebe Bridgers for her opening set on Saturday, May 6.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen arriving to her Nashville condo in new photos obtained by Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/K82TASQ5T6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

This morning, Entertainment Tonight dumped lighter fluid on Swifties’ collective panic with yet another report on the purported romance.

One anonymous source told the outlet, “Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor ha a crush on Matty, and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”

Another anonymous source added, “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently, and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.”

Some Swifties are so upset by this that they’re blocking Antonoff on Twitter.

there’s a rumor that jack antonoff reconnected taylor swift and matty healy so i blocked him pic.twitter.com/8no03jLGSP — Ivy (fan acc) (@taysmaroonn) May 8, 2023

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy are dating, so I blocked Jack Antonoff pic.twitter.com/kajN8MN4xE — Morgan le They 🏳️‍⚧️🔆 (Tayphoebe stan)🧵 (@queeri0sity) May 8, 2023

taylor swift and matty healy are dating so i blocked jack antonoff pic.twitter.com/I4ZySsvvrt — danielle (@bradyskjeidy) May 8, 2023

jack antonoff you will pay for your crimes against humanity im so serious — CLOSED (@ev3rhaze) May 8, 2023

Antonoff has contributed production and songwriting to every Swift album since 2014’s 1989, and Swift shared that October’s Midnights was “the first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators.” Antonoff was also one of four producers on The 1975’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language album from last October.