One of the biggest talks of this year’s VMAs night came in the form of Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album announcement. Upon accepting her award for Video Of The Year, for All Too Well (10 Minute Version), she revealed that her new album would arrive on October 21 and that she would share more details “at midnight.”

At midnight Eastern time, following the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift took to Instagram to reveal the cover art and title for the album, Midnights.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night,” said Swift in her Instagram post, “A journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that, just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

She continued, saying “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21.”

Since Swift’s announcement, fans have been scrambling to figure out what this all means, as Swift is famous for dropping Easter Eggs in her posts, visuals, and album and single art. Some Swifties have theorized that Midnights may not be entirely composed of brand new recordings, but rather previously unreleased recordings from various eras of her 17-year-long career.

One Swiftie, who goes by lunarsneeze on Reddit, asked, “Do we think these are songs she’s written throughout her career and not just in the past few months??”

At the time of writing, Swift hasn’t announced any news regarding a single, or whether or not she collaborated with her go-to producer, Jack Antonoff, with whom she’s worked on her previous five albums, as well as the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”