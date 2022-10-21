A few days ago, Taylor Swift unveiled her lineup of activities scheduled for around the release of new album Midnights (which is out now). The most tantalizing of them was something she only called a “special very chaotic surprise.” Now, we know what that is: at 3 a.m. ET this morning, Swift released Midnights (3am Edition), which features seven additional songs not included on the base album.

Those songs are “The Great War,” “Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity,” “Glitch,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” and “Dear Reader.”

In a post announcing the songs, Swift wrote, “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

There are actually even more bonus Midnights songs to be had beyond this: The deluxe CD edition includes “Hits Different,” “You’re On Your Own, Kid (Strings Remix),” and “Sweet Nothing (Piano Remix).”

Stream Midnights (3am Edition) below.

Midnights is out now via Republic. Get it here.