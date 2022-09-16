Ahead of her tenth studio album Midnights dropping October 21, Taylor Swift has shared the back covers of the four limited edition vinyl versions (jade green, moonstone blue, blood moon, and mahogany), which, when placed in an order sequence, resemble a clock. The pop star is also currently selling a clock assembly kit via her online store, where fans who buy all four records can make their own. The record holders on the clock also spell out none another than Swift’s key phrase of this album era, “Meet me at midnight.”

“Alright, I’ve been wanting to show you this for a while. So we have four different covers for the Midnights album. And if you turn them over, there is obviously a back cover to each one of them, they’re each different,” she shared in a video released last night. “What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together… She’s a clock. It’s a clock. It’s a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time.”

As the video was also uploaded to Swift’s Twitter, many fans took notice of both her retro-inspired outfit in the video and the backdrop of the room she was in, sparking speculation that it was recorded from a music video set.

“blue screen out the window, bright lighting, glittery makeup, guys guys guys taylor swift is filming a music video,” one user wrote.

Others pointed out that the wooden paneling in the background might be the same that Swift used in the Midnights photoshoot. While the album has yet to have a lead single or tracklist reveal, Swift still has the fans counting down the days… or staying up until midnight each night until something else happens.

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.