The Billboard 200 chart for the week of November 5 is out, and unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights again sits atop the list as the No. 1 album for its second week in a row. In its first week, it sold an eye-popping 1.140 million equivalent album units, making it the best-selling album of 2022 so far. Meanwhile, she also became the first artist ever to sweep the Billboard Hot 100’s top ten, with “Anti-Hero” landing at No. 1.

This week, according to Billboard, Midnights has the largest second-week total for any album since Adele’s 2015 album 25. MIdnights brought in 342,000 equivalent units (25 had 1.162 million), which is a greater total than the next six albums’ totals combined.

Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me came in at No. 2 with 81,000 units, while Bad Baby collected 62,000 units for the third spot with Un Verano Sin Ti. The Beatles’ Revolver reissue takes No. 4 with 54,000 units, while Dangerous: The Double Album by controversial country star Morgan Wallen brought in 41,000 to round out the top five. The remaining top ten albums are The Weeknd’s The Highlights, Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue, Kodak Black’s Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, and Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

Midnights could face some stiff competition for that No. 1 spot on next week’s chart thanks to the release of Drake and 21 Savage’s joint effort Her Loss.