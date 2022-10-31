It’s been over a week since Taylor Swift released Midnights and now we’re starting to get some data back. For one, the album just went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with the biggest first week in seven years. Meanwhile, lead single “Anti-Hero” had the third-biggest streaming week in the history of Spotify.

Towards the end of last week, predictions (like this one and this one) said that Swift would occupy the entirety of the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with songs from Midnights, an unprecedented feat. If that came to pass, it would be the first time an artist has ever owned the entire Hot 100 top 10 in one week. It turns out those predictions were correct: On the new Hot 100 chart dated November 5, Swift does indeed have all top-10 spots, led by “Anti-Hero” at No. 1.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Nov. 5, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 31, 2022

“Anti-Hero” is Swift’s ninth No. 1 song of her career and her fifth to debut on top. Following “Anti-Hero,” in order from No. 2 to No. 10, are “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Snow On The Beach” Feat. Lana Del Rey, “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled,” “Question…?,” “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” “Karma,” and “Vigilante Sh*t.” The entirety of the Midnights standard edition debuted in the top 15, as “Mastermind” is at No. 13, “Labyrinth” is No. 14, and “Sweet Nothing” is No. 15. Ahead of those is Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” at No. 11 and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” at No. 12.

The closest another artist has come to having the entire top 10 is Drake, who had nine top-10 songs in September 2021. Swift now has the second-most top-10 songs of all time, with her 40 sitting in second behind Drake’s 59. Swift is first all-time among women, surpassing Madonna’s 38. Midnights is also the first album with 10 top-10 songs, passing the nine from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in 2021.

Also of note is that “Snow On The Beach” is the highest chart placement Lana Del Rey has ever achieved, at No. 4. Her previous high was No. 6 with “Summertime Sadness (Cedric Gervais Remix)” in 2013.

Swift has previously shown her appreciation for how immediately successful her new album has been. On The Tonight Show last week, she told Jimmy Fallon, “I’m beside myself, really. […] The fact that the fans have done this — the breaking of the records and the going out to the stores and getting it… it’s like, you know, I’m 32, so we’re considered geriatric pop stars. They start trying to put us out to pasture at age 25. I’m just happy to be here!”

