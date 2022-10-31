Taylor Swift Bejewled Video
Taylor Swift Only Needed A Week To Make ‘Midnights’ The Top-Selling Album Of 2022

Taylor Swift has swiped the pop throne from Harry’s House. According to Billboard, Swift’s Midnights is now 2022’s top-selling album based on 1.140 million overall copies sold. That comfortably surpasses the 633,000 copies of Harry’s House, Styles’ third solo studio album from May. The publication additionally relayed 575,000 Midnights vinyls were sold in the US, the biggest such vinyl week since 1991.

Swift accounts for three — Midnights, Red (Taylor’s Version), and Evermore — of the five biggest vinyl sales weeks during that span. Harry’s House and Adele’s 30 are the other two. Midnights also claimed a spot in the top five biggest-ever streaming weeks for albums, slotting in at third.

Midnights became Swift’s 11th No. 1 album when the Billboard 200 dated November 5 was unveiled yesterday (October 30). Her 10th studio album arrived October 21 as a 13-track LP but received seven more tracks with its literally titled Midnights (3am Edition) hours later. Billboard‘s Luminate data source counted 1.578 equivalent first-week album units for Midnights, the most by any album in the US since Adele’s 25 in 2015. It eclipsed 2014’s 1989 (1.287 million) as Swift’s biggest first-week in her career.

Swift joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last Monday (October 24). Fallon rang off all the Midnights benchmarks achieved in the days since its October 21 release, including breaking Spotify’s single-day streaming record, and Swift grinned like a Cheshire cat when Fallon joked she could “plug her ears” while he continued to flatter her.

“No, I like it too much,” Swift said with a laugh. She added, “I’m beside myself, really. It’s a concept record, but it’s my first directly autobiographical record in a while because the last album that I put out was a re-record of my album Red, so that has some space. I wrote that stuff a decade ago. Folklore and Evermore, it was like story time. It was like mythology. Like, ‘I’m creating a character. They went and did this and felt this way.’ So, I’m feeling very overwhelmed by the fans’ love for the record. I’m also feeling very soft and fragile. The two can exist at once. But the fact that the fans have done this — like, the breaking of the records and the going out to the stores and getting it. It’s like, you know, I’m 32. So, we’re considered geriatric pop stars. They start trying to put us out to pasture at age 25. I’m just happy to be here.”

