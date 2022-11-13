Drake has notched the 12th No. 1 album of his career with Her Loss, his joint album with 21 Savage, who now has three No. 1 albums. Billboard announced this afternoon (November 13) that Her Loss has debuted atop its albums chart dated November 19 “with the year’s biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop set and fourth-largest streaming week ever for any album.”

The publication relayed that Her Loss moved 404,000 equivalent album units, including 513.56 million official streams. That streaming number slots behind Taylor Swift’s Midnights (549.26 million), Drake’s Certified Lover Boy (743.67 million) and Drake’s Scorpion (745.92 million) as the fourth-best streaming week in history. Only The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14) have more No. 1s than Drake’s dozen.

Biggest US streaming weeks in history: 1. Scorpion (745.92M)

2. Certified Lover Boy (743.67M)

3. Midnights (549.26M)

4. Her Loss (513.56M)

Her Loss ends Swift’s Midnights reign atop the Billboard 200. Midnights debuted at No. 1 with the biggest first-week numbers since Adele’s 25 in 2015. Midnights maintained the top spot for a second consecutive week in which, you guessed it, the album netted the most significant second-week total since Adele’s 25 in 2015.

Drake and Savage have gone out of their way to attract attention to Her Loss, and it worked. The power duo conducted a full-blown fake promotional cycle, including a spoof Howard Stern interview, a staged SNL performance, and a photoshopped Vogue cover that resulted in a copyright infringement suit from Conde Nast. More seriously, Her Loss lyrics aimed at Megan Thee Stallion, DRAM, and Serena Williams have attracted scrutiny.