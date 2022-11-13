Swifties are impatiently awaiting Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour. Swift blessed them with a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV EMAs today (November 13) — of course, it’s the 13th — in Dusseldorf, Germany. The global superstar is up for six awards.

Swift is nominated in the Best Video and Best Longform Video categories for her All Too Well: The Short Film, which celebrated its one-year anniversary yesterday. Her other nominations are for Best Artist, Best Pop, Biggest Fans, and Best US Act.

MY SWIFTIE HEART IS IN SHAMBLES….. @taylorswift13 just surprised us on the #MTVEMA red carpet 😭 pic.twitter.com/fkzueqWipM — MTV (@MTV) November 13, 2022

She really just made the whole place shimmer ✨ #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/jqcXadHa6O — MTV (@MTV) November 13, 2022

Swift last made a surprise appearance at August’s 2022 MTV VMAs, where she won the Best Longform Video and Video Of The Year awards. While accepting the latter, she revealed her “brand new album” was coming October 21. We now know that album was Midnights, the biggest release of Swift’s booming career — debuting at No. 1 and cementing Swift as the first-ever artist to monopolize the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot 100.

Swift announced The Eras Tour on Good Morning America at the beginning of this month. The ambitious stadium run is slated to begin on March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It’s the same venue that hosted the first show of Swift’s 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, her most recent tour.

The MTV EMAs will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Monday, November 14.