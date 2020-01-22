Much has been said about Taylor Swift over the past few years, and she is ready to tell the story herself with a new documentary, Miss Americana. The film was announced earlier this year, and now Netflix has shared the first trailer.

Netflix previously described the film, “From director Lana Wilson, a raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift; following one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

In a recent Variety feature, Swift was asked if the film is geared towards hardcore fans or more casual viewers, and Swift answered, “I think it’s a little bit of both. I chose Netflix because it’s a very vast, accessible medium to people who are just like, ‘Hey, what’s this? I’m bored.’ I love that, because I do so many things that cater specifically to fans that like my music, I think it’s important to put yourself out there to people who don’t care at all about you.”

Director Lana Wilson also revealed that Swift’s situation with Scooter Braun and Big Machine is not featured in the documentary, saying, “The Big Machine stuff happened pretty late in our process. We weren’t that far from picture lock. But there’s also not much to say that isn’t publicly known. I feel like Taylor’s put the story out there in her own words already, and it’s been widely covered. I was interested in telling the story that hadn’t been told before, that would be surprising and emotionally powerful to audiences whether they were music industry people or not.”

Watch the Miss Americana trailer above.