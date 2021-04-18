The era of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded albums began earlier this month with the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The new version is one of six that the singer will drop after she failed to regain the rights to her first six albums. With fans already anticipating the next album she’ll re-record, Swift sat down for an interview with Audacy (previously Radio.com) to speak about Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and more specifically, which “From The Vault” track she believes signaled her transition to pop.

“‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ is a song that I wrote alone,” she says of the track, which she wrote back in the Fearless and co-produced with Jack Antonoff. “It was definitely an early indicator of me creeping toward a pop sensibility. I’ve always listened to every type of music, and even though Fearless is a country album, there were always these pop melodies creeping in.” She added, “I think the lyrics are just wonderfully scathing and full of the teen angst that you would hope to hear on an album that I wrote when I was 17 or 18 or on that cusp.”

After the song’s release, it garnered plenty of attention as some fans believed it was targeted at Joe Jonas as it was written around the time of their messy breakup back in 2008.