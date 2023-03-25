This past week, pop trio Muna stopped by Australia’s Triple J. During their appearance on the show, they performed a cover of a timeless classic for Triple J‘s “Like A Version” segment.

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” Muna shared a stripped-back acoustic cover of the iconic anthem, which first appeared on the Titanic soundtrack.

With Naomi McPherson on piano and Josette Maskin on guitar, Muna’s lead vocalist Katie Gavin delivered her signature, soft, alto vocals over dreamy, transcendent instrumentation.

After the performance, Muna shared a behind-the-scenes video explaining why they chose to cover “My Heart Will Go On” and how they ended up giving it a more minimalistic sound.

“This song is a song that I have always loved,” said Gavin. “Originally, we thought we were going to do a dance version of this song, but then we decided to do more of a folk version, so it kind of went through a couple of iterations. We love Celine, and we thought it was time to give her her flowers, so we really are glad that this song worked.”

You can check out Muna’s cover of “My Heart Will Go On” above.