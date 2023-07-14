Taylor Swift might be bringing her Eras Tour to Denver tonight, but that isn’t stopping her from telling fans in Nashville to get out and vote in their election. Swift, who posed with an “I Voted Today” sticker, seemingly was in town earlier today — purely to cast hers.

“Hi Nashville! Early voting for our city officials and some statewide seats begins today,” she wrote. “We have the opportunity to choose those who will represent us for the next four years.”

“I voted today and I urge each and every one of you to do the same and make your voice heard,” Swift added, along with a link to Vote.org.

Over the past few years, Swift has become more vocal about the importance of voting and using social media to encourage the fanbase to participate in both local and national elections.

“In the past, I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she shared back in 2018. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”

Check out Swift’s early voting post on her Instagram stories here.