Celebrities need to file restraining orders all the time due to harassment from stalkers, but a recent incident involving a Taylor Swift fan came very close to putting someone in harm’s way. An obsessed fan reportedly crashed his car into her NYC apartment building, severely damaging the front door and endangering passersby.

The incident went down Thursday morning, according to a report from TMZ. Police responded to a 911 call about a car crash outside of Swift’s NYC home, and they arrived to find a drunken fan. Apparently, the man drove the wrong way down the street outside Swift’s home, put his car into reverse, and rammed his vehicle into the building’s front door, striking a nearby fire hydrant. The man then reportedly got out of his car and ran up to the building’s intercom. He began yelling into it before trying to rip it out of the door while mumbling some words about wanting to see Swift.

Police eventually arrived on the scene to apprehend the man and take him to a nearby hospital. Per TMZ’s report, the fan is facing potential charges for driving while intoxicated and criminal mischief. It’s unclear whether or not Swift was in the building at the time of the car crash, but police told TMZ the man announced he wouldn’t leave the scene until he spoke with Swift herself.